FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm system brings cooler temperatures

A midweek cold front will cool down Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Tuesday’s thunderstorms originated from the remnants of an overnight mesoscale convective system (MCS) that entered southwest Virginia near lunchtime. The graphic shows the track of the storms from the pattern of severe reports, including a possible tornado near Lake Anna. Instability (i.e. storm fuel) for this strong convection came from both the sticky humidity and hot temperatures, the latter which reached 90 degrees at both Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington.
This (Wednesday) morning’s rain was courtesy of an upper-level disturbance, triggering showers that deposited less than a tenth of an inch of liquid in Fredericksburg-area rain gauges. Later today a surface cold front will cross the Old Dominion, reaching the Fredericksburg area just after the lunch hour. A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather is in effect locally, but today’s storms don’t look to be as widespread as Tuesday’s. Still, residents should be weather aware today and have more than one way of receiving warnings in order to take shelter in time.
After local temperatures top out near 80 degrees this afternoon, the front will open the door to cooler and drier air via gusty westerly winds. Thermometers around the Fredericksburg area will then dive into the mid-40s tonight accompanied by much lower dew points. Thursday looks to be sunny and much cooler with highs around 70, several degrees below average for the date.
A peek ahead at Friday’s forecast shows another system moving in from the west, bringing clouds and showers to end the work week. Temperatures look to remain below May averages for the next several days. Friday’s Weather Blog will take a closer look at the weekend conditions.
Meanwhile, happy Cinco de Mayo!