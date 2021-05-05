FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm system brings cooler temperatures

A midweek cold front will cool down Fredericksburg and vicinity.

Tuesday’s thunderstorms originated from the remnants of an overnight mesoscale convective system (MCS) that entered southwest Virginia near lunchtime. The graphic shows the track of the storms from the pattern of severe reports, including a possible tornado near Lake Anna. Instability (i.e. storm fuel) for this strong convection came from both the sticky humidity and hot temperatures, the latter which reached 90 degrees at both Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington.

This (Wednesday) morning’s rain was courtesy of an upper-level disturbance, triggering showers that deposited less than a tenth of an inch of liquid in Fredericksburg-area rain gauges. Later today a surface cold front will cross the Old Dominion, reaching the Fredericksburg area just after the lunch hour. A Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather is in effect locally, but today’s storms don’t look to be as widespread as Tuesday’s. Still, residents should be weather aware today and have more than one way of receiving warnings in order to take shelter in time.