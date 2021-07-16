 Skip to main content
FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm threat stays in forecast through weekend
alert top story

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm threat stays in forecast through weekend

drought

Heat, humidity, and storms will continue in the Fredericksburg area through the weekend.

The convective line that whooshed through Fredericksburg Wednesday produced a microburst, downing trees and power lines in and around the city. It doesn’t take a tornado to cause such damage, especially with a 63 mph wind gust recorded at Shannon Airport. Today—Friday—the atmosphere is more stable, with only a few scattered showers or storms expected. Afternoon high temperatures look to touch the mid-90s once again, along with sticky humidity levels.

Saturday’s weather will be a bit more active as a cold front slowly edges across the Ohio Valley. A combination of more moisture and stronger atmospheric dynamics led the Storm Prediction Center to plop a Marginal Risk—level 1 out of 5—of severe weather over most of Virginia. Saturday will again feature highs in the mid-90s before more widespread storms enter the Fredericksburg area during the late afternoon hours. Have at least two methods to receive weather warnings and take shelter if a warning is issued for your locale.

The forecast for Sunday is a bit more uncertain, as the timing of that cold front differs depending on the numerical model being viewed. At the moment, the official NWS forecast is for a high of 90 degrees with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, if that boundary moves a bit faster, Sunday’s temperatures could be significantly lower under cloudier skies, a break in the heat that many folks would welcome.

Meanwhile, per the graphic, the drought situation across the Old Dominion looks much better than it did a few weeks ago. Part of central and Southside Virginia are still under abnormally dry conditions, but the rest of the state is faring well, thanks to recent rainfall from summer thunderstorms and tropical storm Elsa.

Happy Friday!

