FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storm threat stays in forecast through weekend

Heat, humidity, and storms will continue in the Fredericksburg area through the weekend.

The convective line that whooshed through Fredericksburg Wednesday produced a microburst, downing trees and power lines in and around the city. It doesn’t take a tornado to cause such damage, especially with a 63 mph wind gust recorded at Shannon Airport. Today—Friday—the atmosphere is more stable, with only a few scattered showers or storms expected. Afternoon high temperatures look to touch the mid-90s once again, along with sticky humidity levels.

Saturday’s weather will be a bit more active as a cold front slowly edges across the Ohio Valley. A combination of more moisture and stronger atmospheric dynamics led the Storm Prediction Center to plop a Marginal Risk—level 1 out of 5—of severe weather over most of Virginia. Saturday will again feature highs in the mid-90s before more widespread storms enter the Fredericksburg area during the late afternoon hours. Have at least two methods to receive weather warnings and take shelter if a warning is issued for your locale.