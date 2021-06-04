FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms Friday ahead of hot, sunny weekend

Another round of storms Friday afternoon will be followed by a hot and sunny weekend for Fredericksburg.

Thursday’s storms wielded a double-edged sword. One edge was comprised of strong straight line winds which resulted in a number of downed trees across the northern half of Virginia. The other edge brought some badly needed rainfall to Fredericksburg and vicinity as denoted by the dry conditions shown on the graphic. Gauges at Stafford Regional Airport, the University of Mary Washington, and Shannon Airport registered 0.52 inches, 0.80 inches, and 1.05 inches of liquid respectively yesterday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fading cold front associated with the current weather system was draped along the Blue Ridge mountains at dawn this – Friday – morning. That boundary will continue to weaken today as it slowly slides eastward. However as the front nears western portions of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties it will encounter conditions favorable for more strong to severe storms. Thus residents area-wide should be on guard after 2 this afternoon, paying attention to possible warnings issued by the National Weather Service and taking shelter if a storm approaches.