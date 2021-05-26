FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms may wash away heat and humidity

A hot, sticky, and stormy Wednesday is in store for the Fredericksburg area.
Wednesday will feel like mid-July rather than late May. Dew points are in the uncomfortably sticky upper 60s this morning, while afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid-90s in and around Fredericksburg. That combination of heat and moisture provides fuel for strong to severe storms, which are likely to occur later this afternoon.
The left graphic panel is the Storm Prediction Center’s convective outlook for today, with the yellow shade indicating a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. The right panel is a somewhat complex forecast weather map for 8 p.m. Wednesday. Even though the fuel for storms is in place, a “trigger” is required, and that will be provided by the lee trough. This is a feature that often forms east of the Blue Ridge ahead of the actual cold front.
Forecast models indicate the main threat to Fredericksburg and vicinity will be strong straight-line winds and large hail. Timing looks to be after 4 p.m. through the evening hours. Make sure to have more than one method of receiving weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, friends and family, etc.) and take shelter if a warning is issued for your location. Severe thunderstorm warnings are not to be ignored, as strong winds and hail can cause plenty of damage without tornadoes being involved.
By dawn Thursday, the cold front shown over the Midwest on the right graphic panel will have passed through Fredericksburg. Drier air behind this boundary will drop dew points to a more reasonable humidity level. So even though area thermometers will top out in the upper 80s Thursday, the great outdoors will feel hot but less humid.
Meanwhile, precipitation totals this spring are still lacking. Some relief is on the way Friday into Saturday as the next weather system rolls in from the west, dumping perhaps an inch or so of rainfall across the region. The first half of the Memorial Day weekend will thus be wet, but the latter half looks pretty nice. More on that in Friday’s Weather Blog entry.