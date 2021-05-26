FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms may wash away heat and humidity

A hot, sticky, and stormy Wednesday is in store for the Fredericksburg area.

Wednesday will feel like mid-July rather than late May. Dew points are in the uncomfortably sticky upper 60s this morning, while afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid-90s in and around Fredericksburg. That combination of heat and moisture provides fuel for strong to severe storms, which are likely to occur later this afternoon.

The left graphic panel is the Storm Prediction Center’s convective outlook for today, with the yellow shade indicating a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. The right panel is a somewhat complex forecast weather map for 8 p.m. Wednesday. Even though the fuel for storms is in place, a “trigger” is required, and that will be provided by the lee trough. This is a feature that often forms east of the Blue Ridge ahead of the actual cold front.