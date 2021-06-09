FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms will bring cooler temps

The Fredericksburg area will be cooler but wetter over the latter half of the work week.
This week’s double whammy of early June heat and humidity has been the recipe for daily showers and storms. Not much rain fell across the immediate Fredericksburg area Tuesday, but that will change over the next three days. The graphic shows expected rainfall totals through Saturday morning, which will be accompanied by an increasing threat of flash flooding during heavier showers.
Today’s–Wednesday’s—morning sunshine will again foster afternoon showers and thunderstorms by providing more “fuel for the fire.” Additionally, an upper level disturbance will scoot across northern Virginia, helping the growth of convective storms. Western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties should expect an initial round anytime after 3 p.m., with the remainder of the region seeing storms through the evening hours. Temperatures will spike to near 90 degrees before the rain arrives.
Thursday begins a somewhat cooler (i.e. “less hot”) period featuring more clouds than sunshine. Thursday afternoon’s highs will be in the mid-80s as a backdoor cold front drops south through Fredericksburg and vicinity. That boundary will fire up more storms Thursday afternoon before it stalls across central Virginia, leaving cooler air and clouds over the ‘Burg. As a result, local thermometers may not make it above the mid-70s on Friday with more rain expected to end the work week.
The upcoming rainfall will help alleviate the growing drought situation across Virginia, as well as knock a good portion of the pollen out of the air. And not to worry about the weekend—at the moment, both days look to be partly to mostly sunny. We’ll take a closer look at those conditions in Friday’s Weather Blog.