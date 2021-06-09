FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms will bring cooler temps

The Fredericksburg area will be cooler but wetter over the latter half of the work week.

This week’s double whammy of early June heat and humidity has been the recipe for daily showers and storms. Not much rain fell across the immediate Fredericksburg area Tuesday, but that will change over the next three days. The graphic shows expected rainfall totals through Saturday morning, which will be accompanied by an increasing threat of flash flooding during heavier showers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s–Wednesday’s—morning sunshine will again foster afternoon showers and thunderstorms by providing more “fuel for the fire.” Additionally, an upper level disturbance will scoot across northern Virginia, helping the growth of convective storms. Western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties should expect an initial round anytime after 3 p.m., with the remainder of the region seeing storms through the evening hours. Temperatures will spike to near 90 degrees before the rain arrives.