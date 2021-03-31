FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms will usher in winter-like temps

Midweek will bring a wild weather swing into Fredericksburg.

Today—Wednesday—is starting out dry under the clouds, but that will change as the morning progresses. Temperatures overnight only sagged to the mid-50s in and around Fredericksburg, while this afternoon’s highs will reach the upper 60s. Another powerful springtime upper level trough is swinging across the eastern half of the nation, opening the door to significant changes in the weather.

A surface low-pressure center will move through northern Virginia late this afternoon. Warm moist air surging northward ahead of it will bring rain late this morning and a chance of thunderstorms into the evening hours. Parts of the Fredericksburg area—Spotsylvania and King George counties—are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather today, which would likely come in the form of strong straight line winds from any thunderstorms which do develop.