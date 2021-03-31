FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Storms will usher in winter-like temps

Midweek will bring a wild weather swing into Fredericksburg.
Today—Wednesday—is starting out dry under the clouds, but that will change as the morning progresses. Temperatures overnight only sagged to the mid-50s in and around Fredericksburg, while this afternoon’s highs will reach the upper 60s. Another powerful springtime upper level trough is swinging across the eastern half of the nation, opening the door to significant changes in the weather.
A surface low-pressure center will move through northern Virginia late this afternoon. Warm moist air surging northward ahead of it will bring rain late this morning and a chance of thunderstorms into the evening hours. Parts of the Fredericksburg area—Spotsylvania and King George counties—are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather today, which would likely come in the form of strong straight line winds from any thunderstorms which do develop.
The sharp cold front associated with this low pressure system will cross the Interstate 95 corridor at roughly 11 tonight. A very chilly Canadian air mass will invade Fredericksburg and vicinity behind that boundary. Thursday will begin cloudy and damp with sunshine reappearing during the late-morning hours. Temperature readings Thursday will reflect the chilliness, with area thermometers only topping out in the upper 40s during the afternoon along with gusty northwest winds.
Then the bottom really drops out of Fredericksburg area temperatures Thursday night. Weather conditions at the end of the work week will resemble February rather than April. Check out the graphic, which predicts 8 a.m. Friday thermometer readings in the upper 20s. Friday will also feature highs only in the upper 40s followed by another overnight dive into the upper 20s Saturday morning. (This is not an April Fools joke either!)
The good news is that Easter weekend looks to warm up quickly. We’ll take a closer look at that in Friday’s blogpost.