FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Stormy start to week brings threat of tornadoes

Today’s rain marks a sharp transition of meteorological seasons in Fredericksburg.

A complex weather setup involving two surface low-pressure systems and their associated fronts is dampening the Fredericksburg vicinity this Monday morning. As I write this, gauges at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington have registered 1.11, 2.26 and 1.42 inches of rain, respectively. Another quarter- to half-inch of precipitation on top of those numbers can be expected before the rainfall ends.

The immediate culprit is the first surface low-pressure and associated warm front pushing northward through Virginia. The heavier rain from that passage will taper off mid-morning, but will be quickly followed by storms along the cold front early this afternoon. The left graphic panel illustrates the potential for severe weather as that boundary comes through. Strong straight-line winds are possible with a chance of tornadoes along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Any sunshine during the late morning and early afternoon hours will supercharge this setup and increase the severe weather potential.