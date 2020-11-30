FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Stormy start to week brings threat of tornadoes

Today’s rain marks a sharp transition of meteorological seasons in Fredericksburg.
A complex weather setup involving two surface low-pressure systems and their associated fronts is dampening the Fredericksburg vicinity this Monday morning. As I write this, gauges at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington have registered 1.11, 2.26 and 1.42 inches of rain, respectively. Another quarter- to half-inch of precipitation on top of those numbers can be expected before the rainfall ends.
The immediate culprit is the first surface low-pressure and associated warm front pushing northward through Virginia. The heavier rain from that passage will taper off mid-morning, but will be quickly followed by storms along the cold front early this afternoon. The left graphic panel illustrates the potential for severe weather as that boundary comes through. Strong straight-line winds are possible with a chance of tornadoes along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Any sunshine during the late morning and early afternoon hours will supercharge this setup and increase the severe weather potential.
Then this evening, the second cold front will push east of Fredericksburg, opening the door to much colder air. The right graphic panel provides forecast model temperatures at 1 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures in the upper 40s Tuesday will be a big change from today’s upper 60s. In addition to the chillier air, westerly winds will gust over 20 mph Tuesday, reminding folks of what wind chill means.
These weather changes match up with a change in meteorological seasons. The three months of December through February are the coldest period of the Northern Hemisphere year and are thus treated as winter by meteorologists. This, of course, is different than we’ve all been taught about winter beginning on Dec. 21 at the solstice. (Needless to say astronomers and meteorologists don’t see eye to eye on this seasonal definition!)
Meanwhile, keep at least a couple of weather warning sources (local TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio) close at hand during late morning into the afternoon hours today. If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your location—meaning a threat is imminent— take shelter until the storm has passed. And make sure those smartphone emergency alerts are enabled!
