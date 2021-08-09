FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Stuck on a steamy forecast

Hot and humid conditions will dominate the Fredericksburg area’s weather this week.

Descriptions of the weather Fredericksburg will experience this second week of August sound like a broken record (for those old enough to remember such things). “Hot and sticky with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms” fits the forecast each day, with afternoon temperatures which will max out in the low to mid-90s. And let’s not forget the humidity, as dew points climb into the uncomfortably sticky low 70s and remain there.

What changed from last week’s more pleasant conditions? The jet stream has retreated back north into Canada, leaving a Bermuda High in charge of things at Fredericksburg’s latitude. This large high pressure center parks itself over the Atlantic Ocean, providing southerly breezes on its western fringes. Those south winds push heat and moisture into Virginia from both the Gulf of Mexico and the warm southern Atlantic source regions.