FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer arriving early this weekend

A warmer and stickier weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

The dip—“trough” in meteorological parlance—in the jet stream which provided the recent pleasant conditions is scooting off the East Coast today (Friday). The wind direction will swap around from the southwest, pumping much warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Morning low temperatures of 53, 50, and 56 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington temperatures will be replaced by 90-degree readings this afternoon at most locations.

The cooler-than-normal temperatures we’ve experienced here in the East are being balanced out by extreme heat in the West. As an example, Death Valley is experiencing daily highs well over 120 degrees, and this morning at 4 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time the thermometer at Furnace Creek was still reading 104!! Unfortunately our western neighbors will continue to see much hotter than normal conditions for a while.