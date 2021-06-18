FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer arriving early this weekend

A warmer and stickier weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.
The dip—“trough” in meteorological parlance—in the jet stream which provided the recent pleasant conditions is scooting off the East Coast today (Friday). The wind direction will swap around from the southwest, pumping much warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Morning low temperatures of 53, 50, and 56 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington temperatures will be replaced by 90-degree readings this afternoon at most locations.
The cooler-than-normal temperatures we’ve experienced here in the East are being balanced out by extreme heat in the West. As an example, Death Valley is experiencing daily highs well over 120 degrees, and this morning at 4 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time the thermometer at Furnace Creek was still reading 104!! Unfortunately our western neighbors will continue to see much hotter than normal conditions for a while.
While today will remain dry, an increasingly juicy air mass in Fredericksburg will lead to chances of afternoon thunderstorms over the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be even warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid-90s. That heat plus an upper-level disturbance has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place the area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday. Much of the activity will likely occur north of the ‘Burg but a few local strong to severe storms are possible.
Sunday also holds the potential for thunderstorms, although severe weather isn’t expected. Temperatures will again top out in the mid-90s as a cold front stalls out north of the region. Both days look to feature partly to mostly sunny skies, so rain won’t be around the entire weekend. However, it will be much hotter and stickier than the past few days.
Then Monday, the remnants of what will likely be the next named tropical storm (Claudette) will cross the Carolinas and Tidewater Virginia, bringing welcome rainfall to southern Virginia. The graphic shows the dry conditions across much of the Old Dominion as of June 15, with some Southside counties under a moderate drought. Since the solstice occurs at 11:31 p.m. Sunday evening, any alleviation of the aridity is welcome before the typically dryness of summer sets in.