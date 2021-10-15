FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer-like temps will take a fall

Summer weather will begin the Fredericksburg area’s weekend, but autumn conditions will finish it.
Pattern change! The above normal temperatures and humidity levels are about to give way to more typical October crispness on Sunday. The jet stream appears to have finished its extended vacation up in Canada and is dipping southward, bringing a trough across the eastern half of the U.S. That, in turn, will usher cooler and drier air into the Fredericksburg area behind a strong surface cold front.
The recently updated 30-year averages for Fredericksburg show mid-October with typical morning lows in the mid-40s and daily highs right at the 70-degree mark. This Friday morning’s low near 60 degrees and the afternoon forecast highs in the mid-80s are 15 degrees above the “normal” temperatures for this date. Recent foggy mornings are a result of the stickier than normal humidity, with plenty of moisture available to condense into tiny water droplets near the ground as overnight temperatures drop to match the dew point.
Saturday will be a transition day, with morning thermometer readings in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Skies will turn cloudier during the lunch hour as that strong cold front crosses the mountains to the west. A line of showers with possible embedded thunderstorms will then dampen the area, entering the western half of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties after 2 p.m. Per the graphic, Fredericksburg and vicinity will be situated near the southern edge of a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather tomorrow, with damaging straight-line winds being the main threat.
Once the cold front moves through the Fredericksburg region Saturday afternoon, winds will quickly swap around out of the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph in spots. As the cool dry air rushes into the area, both temperatures and dew points will nosedive. By sunset Saturday at 6:31 p.m., local temperatures will have dropped to near the 60-degree mark. Light showers may continue until dark east of I-95, but skies will begin to clear as daylight fades.
Then, by early Sunday morning, local thermometers will dip to the mid- and upper 40s(!), heralding that October crispness. Afternoon highs on Sunday will top out only in the mid-60s, accompanied by northwesterly breezes gusting over 20 mph. This new pattern looks to take hold for next week as well, with cooler and drier conditions maintaining their grip on Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Folks who have been awaiting the arrival of autumn weather should be encouraged. It’s time to officially break out the pumpkin spice!