FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer-like temps will take a fall

Summer weather will begin the Fredericksburg area’s weekend, but autumn conditions will finish it.

Pattern change! The above normal temperatures and humidity levels are about to give way to more typical October crispness on Sunday. The jet stream appears to have finished its extended vacation up in Canada and is dipping southward, bringing a trough across the eastern half of the U.S. That, in turn, will usher cooler and drier air into the Fredericksburg area behind a strong surface cold front.

The recently updated 30-year averages for Fredericksburg show mid-October with typical morning lows in the mid-40s and daily highs right at the 70-degree mark. This Friday morning’s low near 60 degrees and the afternoon forecast highs in the mid-80s are 15 degrees above the “normal” temperatures for this date. Recent foggy mornings are a result of the stickier than normal humidity, with plenty of moisture available to condense into tiny water droplets near the ground as overnight temperatures drop to match the dew point.

