FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer preview will continue

A brief visit by summer weather will dominate midweek in Fredericksburg.

Daily Fredericksburg-area high temperatures at this point in April average in the low 70s. Thus Tuesday afternoon’s thermometer readings of 87, 86, and 88 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington were well above normal. Today— Wednesday—that trend will continue as afternoon temperatures are again expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

This morning’s clouds look to thin out by the lunch hour, allowing full sunshine to again heat up the region. However, a localized feature known as a “lee trough” may fire up some late afternoon and evening showers in and around Fredericksburg, perhaps with a rumble of thunder. Such troughs form in the lee (east) of mountains, resembling cold fronts as they trigger convection. In Virginia, lee troughs typically set up near U.S. 29 in the Piedmont and then trundle eastward.