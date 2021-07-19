FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Summer turns a little less steamy

The work week in the Fredericksburg region will begin dry with partly sunny skies.
Typical mid-July humidity will be slightly less oppressive this week, thanks to a couple of southward surges of drier air. This Monday morning’s temperatures bear witness to that, with lows of 67, 69, and 71 degrees at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively. Dew points in the mid-60s (vs. recent readings in the 70s) are left over from Sunday’s cold front passage through the region.
This morning’s high overcast weather will push south and east later today as an upper level trough slowly drifts off the East Coast. Partly sunny skies will take hold after lunch, and temperatures in and around Fredericksburg will top out in the upper 80s. Tonight’s thermometer readings will drop a couple degrees lower than this morning’s, bottoming out in the mid-60s at most locales by dawn Tuesday.
Tuesday looks to feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs once again pushing over the 90-degree mark in the Fredericksburg area. However, dew points will hold in the upper 60s, so the humidity won’t be quite as nasty as most days last week. Then Tuesday night another cold front will sag southward toward the area. That boundary will bring an increase in stickiness on Wednesday and will enhance chances of afternoon thunderstorms on Hump Day.
The tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet at the moment, thanks to dust being blown westward off the Saharan desert. The visible satellite image shows the western edge of the dust layer as it approaches the Caribbean. The presence of these fine particles in the lower atmosphere suppresses convective activity, and thereby hinders tropical system development. That’s good news for many folks who don’t need another hurricane to deal with at the moment.
Happy Monday!