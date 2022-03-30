FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sun to make appearance today; but threat of storms ahead

Another wild swing in temperature and humidity will affect Fredericksburg midweek.

Spring is a transition season between the cold regime of winter and the warmth of summer. This week is a prime example of that in and around Fredericksburg. Tuesday’s high and low temperatures around the region were in the upper 40s and mid-20s (respectively) thanks to a northerly wind flow. Today—Wednesday—the overall wind pattern is now out of the south, pumping warmer air into the area. The result will be afternoon highs in the mid-60s, close to the average for late March.

In addition to the warmth, the gusty southerly winds are surging moisture back into Fredericksburg and vicinity, replacing the bone-dry air that had created Tuesday’s wildfire potential. Some of that moisture resulted in light rain during the wee hours this morning. The remnant cloud cover from that precipitation will dissipate briefly by the lunch hour, allowing sunshine to peek through. However, clouds will roll back overhead by late afternoon ahead of the next large-scale storm system.

Rain chances will increase tonight as moisture continues to stream into the region on southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. Thursday will dawn cloudy and damp with temperatures beginning the day in the low 50s and topping out in the mid-70s during the afternoon. A system that is fostering severe weather across the Deep South today will bring the potential for severe weather into Fredericksburg Thursday per the graphic.

The chief threat Thursday will be damaging straight-line winds during storms, with large hail also possible. Although the tornado potential is low tomorrow, it isn’t zero either. Folks in and around Fredericksburg should keep at least two weather warning sources nearby tomorrow (NOAA weather radio, smartphones with emergency messaging turned on, local TV/radio, etc.). Remember, a Watch means conditions are ripe for severe weather, while a Warning means it’s time to take shelter.

Timing of storms will be from late afternoon until well after dark, so the evening commute will be impacted. The precipitation will finish up during the wee hours of Friday, with the final day of the work week—and the first day of April!—looking sunny and very breezy once again. Fredericksburg-area thermometers will top out in the mid-60s Friday afternoon.