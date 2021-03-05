FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunny but cool weekend is in store

Finally, a dry weekend lies ahead! Yards and fields will become firmer and less soggy while the outdoor vitamin D potential will be maximized, thanks to strong sunshine. The only fly in the ointment for Fredericksburg-area residents is that temperatures will be several degrees below early March normals.
Local thermometers began Friday with readings in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Fredericksburg area. Surface high pressure anchored over the upper Midwest will pump cool Canadian air into the region via gusty northwesterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees, accompanied by very dry air (feel that static electricity?).
Saturday and Sunday will both feature similar temperatures, with the northwest winds slowly calming throughout the weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s, with afternoon highs rising back near the 50-degree mark. The switch to this calmer and less changeable pattern is due to the current jet stream configuration.
That pattern is illustrated on the graphic, which shows the upper air circulation at the 500 millibar (~20,000 foot) level. There are strong upper-level low pressure systems located near the northwestern and northeastern coastlines of North America. This configuration of the jet stream creates what meteorologists label an “Omega Block,” since it resembles the Greek letter omega. The blocking effect of this pattern keeps weather features from moving quickly across the country.
Note the smaller upper-air low pressure centered over the Southern Plains that is cut off from the jet stream flow. It will thus slowly meander southeast as it weakens, keeping its clouds and precipitation away from the Fredericksburg area. The Omega Block will eventually break down next week and high pressure will settle in over the southeastern U.S. states.
What will that mean for Fredericksburg? Let’s just say true spring-like weather is right around the corner.