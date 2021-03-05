FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunny but cool weekend is in store

Finally, a dry weekend lies ahead! Yards and fields will become firmer and less soggy while the outdoor vitamin D potential will be maximized, thanks to strong sunshine. The only fly in the ointment for Fredericksburg-area residents is that temperatures will be several degrees below early March normals.

Local thermometers began Friday with readings in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Fredericksburg area. Surface high pressure anchored over the upper Midwest will pump cool Canadian air into the region via gusty northwesterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees, accompanied by very dry air (feel that static electricity?).

Saturday and Sunday will both feature similar temperatures, with the northwest winds slowly calming throughout the weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid-20s, with afternoon highs rising back near the 50-degree mark. The switch to this calmer and less changeable pattern is due to the current jet stream configuration.