FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunny Presidents Day kicks off a mild, damp week

A temporary pattern shift will bring mild but damp conditions this week in Fredericksburg.

The jet stream is the ribbon of strong winds at high altitude that steers air masses, thus influencing the weather at the surface where we live. Southward dips (aka “troughs”) in the jet stream usher in cold air masses, while northern bulges (“ridges”) bring warmer air. Per the graphic, at the beginning of this work week, a ridge is building over the eastern half of the U.S. while a trough digs in across the West.

The resulting weather for Presidents Day in Fredericksburg will be bright sunshine and light southerly winds. After morning lows of 35, 29 and 37 degrees respectively at Stafford Regional Airport, Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington, temperatures will rise into the mid-60s this afternoon. Monday will thus bring the best weather conditions of this

week.

The other aspect of this pattern shift is that the door will be opened (figuratively) to moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds look to overspread the Fredericksburg area tonight, and Tuesday will feature rain chances that will continue into the evening hours. Gusty southerly winds will help boost tomorrow afternoon’s temperatures again into the mid-60s. Meanwhile local rain gauges will collect up to a quarter-inch of liquid by dawn Wednesday.

Wednesday then looks like a split weather day as a cold front slowly edges its way through the Fredericksburg area. The morning will still be damp and cloudy, but skies will begin clearing after the front passes through the region during the early afternoon. Temperatures could top out at 70 degrees(!) before the cold air arrives behind the boundary.

That cold front won’t go very far, however. As that boundary stalls across the Carolinas a strong low pressure system will form along it, bringing a cold rain into Fredericksburg on Thursday. We’ll take a closer look at that setup in Wednesday’s Weather Blog post.

Meanwhile, enjoy the warmth. This pattern is only temporary.