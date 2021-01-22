FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunny weekend ahead, then wintry weather looms

Sunshine and cooler temperatures will dominate the weekend.

As I write this Friday morning, a cold front is edging across the Virginia Piedmont, poised to pass through Fredericksburg before the lunch hour. Behind this dry boundary westerly winds will pick up this afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph. That wind direction is always good for a downsloping effect, which will boost today’s high temperatures into the mid-50s (see graphic for explanation).

After sunset at 5:21 this evening, the winds will calm somewhat. The dry air and clear skies will combine to help Fredericksburg area temperatures sink to the mid-20s by dawn. Saturday will thus start out chilly and will only warm to the low 40s under sunny skies. Winds will shift to a colder northwest direction thanks to high pressure centered over the Midwest. A strong pressure gradient between that high and a large low-pressure area off the New England coast will keep those winds gusting to 25 mph Saturday.

Sunday will continue the dry and sunny streak albeit with lighter winds as high pressure moves overhead. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will still be limited to the low 40s after morning thermometer readings that will sag to near the 20-degree mark. Clouds will move into Fredericksburg and vicinity late in the day ahead of the next weather system.