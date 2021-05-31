FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine and warmer temps return for Memorial Day

Dry and sunny conditions will prevail during the first half of the week in the Fredericksburg area.

Mother Nature refused to cooperate with many local outdoor activities over the weekend, giving us chilly temperatures and precipitation. The rain gauge at the University of Mary Washington recorded a total of 1.36 inches from Friday through Sunday. And when the rain and clouds departed, the chilly air stuck around, as witnessed by Monday morning temperature readings in the mid-40s around Fredericksburg.

But the rest of today—Memorial Day—looks very nice, with plentiful sunshine and afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid-70s. That’s a few degrees below the 80-degree average for the last day of May in Fredericksburg. After overnight lows near 50 degrees, Tuesday will turn out a bit warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday also marks a couple of weather-related transitions. Meteorological summer—the warmest three months of the year per climate data—begins June 1 and runs through August 31. And June 1 is also the official beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. This video provides an overview of this year’s tropical outlook. No tropical trouble is on the horizon at the moment, but it’s good to be prepared.