FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine in short supply over next few days

Sunshine will be in short supply during midweek in Fredericksburg.

Because severe weather occurs here in Virginia more often than many folks realize, it’s important to note that this is Severe Weather Awareness Week. The top graphic panel points out that today’s (Wednesday’s) emphasis is on severe thunderstorms, which can create havoc via damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Thursday’s topic is flash flooding, a life-threatening phenomenon that happens during and after high rainfall rates from thunderstorms. Although no severe weather is expected this week, the season for such events is fast approaching.

What is expected today is rain, thanks to a low pressure center that formed along the cold front that passed through Fredericksburg on Monday. Now over the Carolinas, said storm system will track northeast across the Outer Banks and move out to sea this afternoon. Temperatures in and around Fredericksburg won’t budge much from current readings in the low 40s, with rain continuing until late afternoon. Fingers crossed, there could be some peeks of sunshine before official sunset at 6:11 p.m. today.

After a morning start in the low 30s, Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb to the mid-50s on Thursday, right at the average for this point in March. Skies will remain mostly cloudy much of tomorrow due to a weak upper level disturbance passing by overhead. However, sunshine looks to become more prevalent by late afternoon as drier air works its way into the region.

And finally, the bottom graphic panel is a summary of temperatures during this past meteorological winter season (December through February). Temperatures ran above average over that three-month period across much of the nation, including Virginia. An incredibly warm December plus above average warmth in February outweighed the bone-chilling cold of January.

And Fredericksburg may not be finished with wintry weather, either ... perhaps some snow on Saturday????