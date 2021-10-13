FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine is returning

Foggy mornings will give way to sunnier afternoons during the Fredericksburg area’s midweek period.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. along and west of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Fredericksburg area this Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures don’t have to drop very far to approach local dew points, which are hanging in the sticky low 60s. When those two readings are near each other, fog is a likely result. That’s the case this morning and will be also on Thursday morning.

The good news is that the stubborn cold air damming wedge that trapped clouds and drizzle east of the mountains is finally breaking down today. Both the high pressure over New England and low pressure centered off the Mid-Atlantic coast will drift far enough east to relax “Da Wedge’s” grip on Fredericksburg and vicinity. As that occurs, a weak cold front will creep across West Virginia, helping to swap surface winds around out of the south instead of from the east off the cool Atlantic waters.

