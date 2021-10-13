FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine is returning

Foggy mornings will give way to sunnier afternoons during the Fredericksburg area’s midweek period.
A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. along and west of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Fredericksburg area this Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures don’t have to drop very far to approach local dew points, which are hanging in the sticky low 60s. When those two readings are near each other, fog is a likely result. That’s the case this morning and will be also on Thursday morning.
The good news is that the stubborn cold air damming wedge that trapped clouds and drizzle east of the mountains is finally breaking down today. Both the high pressure over New England and low pressure centered off the Mid-Atlantic coast will drift far enough east to relax “Da Wedge’s” grip on Fredericksburg and vicinity. As that occurs, a weak cold front will creep across West Virginia, helping to swap surface winds around out of the south instead of from the east off the cool Atlantic waters.
Thus the clouds will erode late this morning and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon, thanks to both sunshine and southerly winds. Unfortunately that wind direction also means the air will remain sticky today, with the noticeable humidity being a bit unusual for mid-October. Tonight, that weak cold front will drift south and east of Fredericksburg, with the main effect being to lower the dew points and thus humidity levels for Thursday.
As mentioned previously, Thursday also looks to start out with some fog, but that will clear off as the morning progresses and sunshine asserts itself. Many Fredericksburg-area thermometers will climb into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon, but somewhat drier air (thanks to light northerly winds) will help to lower the sticky feeling a bit. Friday will be the warmest day of the work week, with afternoon temperatures pushing into the mid-80s ahead of a much stronger cold front.
To illustrate the forecast effects of that cold front due through Fredericksburg on Saturday, check out the graphic. The left panel shows forecast high temperatures across the nation today, while the right panel shows highs expected on Sunday. The eastern U.S. (and Fredericksburg!) goes from well above average to somewhat below average temperatures over the weekend.
Autumn weather is coming!!