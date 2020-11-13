FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine makes a comeback

Sunshine will return to begin the weekend in Fredericksburg.
The midweek deluge has ended, but its impacts are still being felt. The left graphic panel shows the Rappahannock River level at the gauge near Motts Run reservoir (the City Dock gauge is out of commission). Water levels crested overnight and are on their way down this Friday morning. The right panel exhibits total rainfall amounts received by the National Weather Service, with 3-5 inches recorded in and around Fredericksburg from the departing system.
The soggy tropical air of the past few days is now offshore. A cold front merged with the remnants of Eta, the center of which has emerged off the Carolina coastline. Sunshine is gradually returning to Fredericksburg and vicinity this morning as drier air works into the region, helped along by a secondary cold front that will pass through this afternoon. Temperatures which began the day in the upper 40s will top out in the mid-60s for the daily maximum.
Given clear skies, dry air and light winds, area thermometers will nosedive to the upper 30s by dawn tomorrow, so those heating systems may kick back on late tonight. Saturday will be a more typical November day, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s for Fredericksburg. Then a fast-moving system will approach from the west Saturday night, ushering in clouds and showers for Sunday. Little additional rainfall is expected during this next event, but sunshine will be scarce to end the weekend.
Meanwhile, the tropics still aren’t done for this year. Tropical Storm Theta is wobbling around off the northwest coast of Africa, and yet another disturbance (soon to become Iota) is prowling the Caribbean. The former won’t affect the U.S. and at the moment the latter looks to drench Central America again with more flooding rains. Hopefully no more Greek letters will be required to cap off the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season!
