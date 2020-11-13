FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine makes a comeback

Sunshine will return to begin the weekend in Fredericksburg.

The midweek deluge has ended, but its impacts are still being felt. The left graphic panel shows the Rappahannock River level at the gauge near Motts Run reservoir (the City Dock gauge is out of commission). Water levels crested overnight and are on their way down this Friday morning. The right panel exhibits total rainfall amounts received by the National Weather Service, with 3-5 inches recorded in and around Fredericksburg from the departing system.

The soggy tropical air of the past few days is now offshore. A cold front merged with the remnants of Eta, the center of which has emerged off the Carolina coastline. Sunshine is gradually returning to Fredericksburg and vicinity this morning as drier air works into the region, helped along by a secondary cold front that will pass through this afternoon. Temperatures which began the day in the upper 40s will top out in the mid-60s for the daily maximum.