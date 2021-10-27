FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine returning—but not for long

A mixed weather bag will dominate midweek in the Fredericksburg area.
An extremely powerful nor’easter parked just south of Cape Cod is responsible for the gusty winds across the region. Hurricane force winds, huge waves and flooding rain have pounded the Northeast over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, there have been a plethora of local storm reports about downed limbs and trees across northern Virginia. As an example of the wind’s strength, a 52 mph gust was recorded Tuesday night by one of the Potomac River buoys near Dahlgren.
Today—Wednesday—that storm will very slowly edge away from the East Coast. This morning’s clouds will dissipate, and the sunshine will warm temperatures back into the upper 60s in and around Fredericksburg this afternoon. The winds, however, will continue to gust over 25 mph out of the northwest, so windbreakers may still feel necessary today.
Tonight the nor’easter will have moved far enough away from the Fredericksburg area to relax the currently tight pressure gradient, resulting in much calmer conditions overnight. Thursday will dawn with local thermometers dipping into the mid-40s under mostly clear skies and with light breezes. The sun will then gradually disappear behind more clouds by lunchtime Thursday as the next weather system approaches from the west. High temperatures Thursday afternoon look to top out in the mid-60s.
By sunset Thursday, showers will be encroaching on the southwestern edges of the Fredericksburg vicinity, ramping up in intensity across the area as the night progresses. Friday will then be a raw wet day with plenty of expected precipitation. The graphic indicates what local rain gauges could collect by midnight Friday, with flash flooding a distinct possibility as the work week comes to a close.
At this point, the weekend looks to start out damp but then dry out. More details will be forthcoming on the Halloween forecast in Friday’s Weather Blog post.