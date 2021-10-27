FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine returning—but not for long

A mixed weather bag will dominate midweek in the Fredericksburg area.

An extremely powerful nor’easter parked just south of Cape Cod is responsible for the gusty winds across the region. Hurricane force winds, huge waves and flooding rain have pounded the Northeast over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, there have been a plethora of local storm reports about downed limbs and trees across northern Virginia. As an example of the wind’s strength, a 52 mph gust was recorded Tuesday night by one of the Potomac River buoys near Dahlgren.

Today—Wednesday—that storm will very slowly edge away from the East Coast. This morning’s clouds will dissipate, and the sunshine will warm temperatures back into the upper 60s in and around Fredericksburg this afternoon. The winds, however, will continue to gust over 25 mph out of the northwest, so windbreakers may still feel necessary today.