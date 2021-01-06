FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine set to return

The Fredericksburg area’s midweek weather will feature typical January conditions.

High pressure dropping south from the western Great Lakes will dominate local weather Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine is scarce this morning as low level clouds push southward on the back side of a powerful storm off the New England coast. It looks like drier air will work into the Fredericksburg area later this morning, allowing sunshine to break through after lunch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will top out in the mid-40s, accompanied by gusty northwest breezes, creating wind chills several degrees cooler than the air temperature. Wednesday night, those winds will calm and Fredericksburg area thermometers will drop into the upper 20s by dawn. Thursday then looks to be sunny, less breezy, and slightly warmer, with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Meanwhile Fredericksburg and vicinity could experience two near misses on snow over the next several days. The graphic is a reasonable representation of precipitation across Virginia Friday evening. Low pressure will traverse the Outer Banks of North Carolina, but the snow will remain south and east of the ‘Burg. Early next week, another coastal low will likely provide another near miss, but it’s still a bit early to completely rule out wintry precipitation from that system.

Snow lovers shouldn’t despair, however. This winter has a long way to go before the potential for white stuff can be totally dismissed.