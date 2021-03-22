FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine today, but clouds and rain coming

Monday will be sunny, but clouds and rain will be the rule this work week rather than the exception.

After a chilly start in the upper 20s and low 30s, today will feature afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. Abundant sunshine will make the outdoors very cheerful, but the light easterly winds will be a harbinger of deteriorating conditions. Another cold air damming (CAD) event will usher increasing clouds into the Fredericksburg area tonight.

The left graphic panel illustrates a typical CAD setup, with a thin dense wedge of cold air hugging the ground. This will be courtesy of both high pressure (blue “H” on right panel) centered over New England and a low pressure system spinning around just off the Carolina coast. The combined air flow around both systems will bring cool moist air from off the Atlantic Ocean via easterly winds. That air mass will be “dammed” up against the mountains, keeping clouds over the Piedmont and coastal plain.

Thus on Tuesday Fredericksburg and vicinity will see afternoon highs in the mid-60s again, but with overcast skies making tomorrow a bit less cheerful. Rain chances will then increase Tuesday night as moisture streaming northward ahead of the next storm system rides up and over the surface wedge of air. Wednesday will be cloudy and damp as showers overspread the area ahead of a cold front.

As for the sun? At this point it looks to reappear sometime Friday.