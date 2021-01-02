FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Sunshine will make a brief return

The first Saturday of 2021 will be mild and mostly sunny, but Sunday looks to feature more rain.

Another cold air damming wedge kept New Year’s Day cloudy, cool, and damp but Saturday’s weather will be much improved. A cold front will push across Interstate 95 this morning, clearing out the clouds without ushering in truly cold air. Thus temperatures this afternoon will top out near 60 degrees for much of the Fredericksburg vicinity.

Unfortunately today’s mostly sunny skies and dry conditions won’t last long. Another low pressure system (circled on the infrared satellite image) is already forming along that same cold front over the Southeastern states. That system will scoot northeast today, pushing more clouds into Fredericksburg by late afternoon. Showers will follow tonight and Sunday will wind up mostly cloudy, with an additional quarter- to a half-inch of rain collecting in area gauges.

Temperatures Sunday will climb only to the mid-40s, but that’s typical for the month of January in Fredericksburg. This coldest month of the year features average daily highs in the mid-40s and morning lows in the mid-20s. Those values don’t change much until mid-February, when they’ll start rising as spring gradually approaches.

On a happier note, Friday’s official Fredericksburg sunset was at 5 p.m., the first time it’s been that late since mid-November. By Jan. 31, sunrise will be at 7:16 a.m., with sunset occurring at 5:31 p.m. That’s a total gain of 44 minutes of daily sunshine this month.