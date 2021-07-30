FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The calm after the storm

Calmer and drier conditions will dominate Friday and Saturday with showers likely on Sunday.

Thursday’s wild weather across the Mid-Atlantic was punctuated locally by the passage of a lone supercell thunderstorm across the Fredericksburg area. The left graphic panel shows the classic radar “hook echo” of a tornado-warned storm at 5:12 p.m. yesterday. The right panel shows a one hour track of radar-indicated storm rotation starting at 5:20 p.m. Although at least one funnel sighting was reported to the National Weather Service, it’s not known as of this writing if the damage was from a tornado or from very strong straight-line winds. (A NWS field survey is required to determine the difference.)

Better weather conditions today—Friday—are thanks to a “cold” front which was the trigger for many of Thursday’s storms north of the region. Although Fredericksburg-area temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon, the air behind this passing boundary is much drier. Thus the “steaminess factor” will back down as the dew point (true measure of humidity) drops from this morning’s low 70s to the low 60s by sunset. Skies will be mostly sunny accompanied by a northwesterly breeze to stir the air.