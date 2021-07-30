FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The calm after the storm

Calmer and drier conditions will dominate Friday and Saturday with showers likely on Sunday.
Thursday’s wild weather across the Mid-Atlantic was punctuated locally by the passage of a lone supercell thunderstorm across the Fredericksburg area. The left graphic panel shows the classic radar “hook echo” of a tornado-warned storm at 5:12 p.m. yesterday. The right panel shows a one hour track of radar-indicated storm rotation starting at 5:20 p.m. Although at least one funnel sighting was reported to the National Weather Service, it’s not known as of this writing if the damage was from a tornado or from very strong straight-line winds. (A NWS field survey is required to determine the difference.)
Better weather conditions today—Friday—are thanks to a “cold” front which was the trigger for many of Thursday’s storms north of the region. Although Fredericksburg-area temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon, the air behind this passing boundary is much drier. Thus the “steaminess factor” will back down as the dew point (true measure of humidity) drops from this morning’s low 70s to the low 60s by sunset. Skies will be mostly sunny accompanied by a northwesterly breeze to stir the air.
With drier air in place and clear skies, tonight will cool down to the low 60s in most spots by dawn Saturday. Tomorrow will bring delightful conditions for the last day of July, with afternoon thermometer readings in the mid-80s under sunny skies. However, an upper level trough plus low pressure developing along the cold front stalled across the Carolinas will usher clouds into the Fredericksburg vicinity late in the day.
Sunday then looks to feature more clouds than sun for Fredericksburg, with showers and storms likely across the area (nothing severe is anticipated). Local rain gauges could garner another quarter-inch of liquid by the time precipitation ends during the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s Sunday ahead of another cold front. That boundary will be the harbinger of a much cooler regime for next week, with the 90s nowhere in sight for the first week of August.
Happy Friday!