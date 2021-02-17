FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The latest on the approaching winter storm

One more wintry mess lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.
The numbingly frigid Arctic air mass that froze central sections of the U.S. actually arrived in Fredericksburg Tuesday morning via a cold front. Fortunately by the time that air edged eastward and crossed the Appalachians it had warmed quite a bit. The main effect it had locally was to scour out the stubborn low-level moisture, allowing sunshine to reappear after several days of gloom.
Today—Wednesday—this very dry air mass (watch that static electricity!) will keep sunshine around, but will also hold down temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s, accompanied by light north winds. Although those readings are about 10 degrees below mid-February normals, the solar heating will make the outdoors feel somewhat comfortable.
However, the chilly air sets the stage for the next round of wintry headaches. High pressure centered over the Midwest will slide over New England later today, allowing another cold air damming wedge to build down into the Mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a low pressure system is taking shape this morning along the Texas coastline and will swing northeast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Thursday morning. This one–two punch spells trouble for the Fredericksburg area.
Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will ride up and over the cold surface air Wednesday night, with snow developing in and around Fredericksburg during the wee hours of Thursday morning. As Thursday progresses, an above-freezing “warm nose” a few thousand feet overhead will work its way north and west from the Atlantic. That will help sleet to combine with the snow by Thursday morning. As this warm nose thickens, the sleet will mix with freezing rain Thursday afternoon and evening.
The graphic shows the official NWS forecast snow (left panel) and ice (right panel) totals through Friday morning. My unofficial guesstimate is that the snow depths will be on the lighter side of these ranges, starting at an inch for King George and Caroline counties and increasing to 2-3 inches west of Interstate 95.
The real concern is the ice accumulation, which has a strong potential to take down tree limbs and power lines across the entire area. Prepare today for power outages Thursday and Friday.
Frozen precipitation will continue through noon Friday. Highs in the low 40s Friday will then help the melting process. The good news is that the weekend looks to be sunny and dry, albeit chillier than average for February.