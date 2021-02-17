FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The latest on the approaching winter storm

One more wintry mess lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

The numbingly frigid Arctic air mass that froze central sections of the U.S. actually arrived in Fredericksburg Tuesday morning via a cold front. Fortunately by the time that air edged eastward and crossed the Appalachians it had warmed quite a bit. The main effect it had locally was to scour out the stubborn low-level moisture, allowing sunshine to reappear after several days of gloom.

Today—Wednesday—this very dry air mass (watch that static electricity!) will keep sunshine around, but will also hold down temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s, accompanied by light north winds. Although those readings are about 10 degrees below mid-February normals, the solar heating will make the outdoors feel somewhat comfortable.

However, the chilly air sets the stage for the next round of wintry headaches. High pressure centered over the Midwest will slide over New England later today, allowing another cold air damming wedge to build down into the Mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a low pressure system is taking shape this morning along the Texas coastline and will swing northeast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Thursday morning. This one–two punch spells trouble for the Fredericksburg area.