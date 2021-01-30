FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The latest on the approaching winter storm

The Fredericksburg area will see its first true snow storm this winter on Sunday into Monday.
Snow from the approaching system will enter the Fredericksburg region after midnight Saturday, accumulating quickly thanks to the cold air already in place. Forecast totals haven’t changed drastically over the past 24 hours, with the left graphic panel still indicating 4-6 inches for the area around Fredericksburg. However, the uncertainty level is somewhat high given the dynamics of this storm.
As discussed in Friday’s Weather Blog, a low-pressure system approaching from the west will slow down and weaken over the Ohio Valley. As it does so, a second low-pressure center will form and strengthen over the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This transfer of atmospheric energy complicates the precipitation type forecast in and around Fredericksburg as it wraps warm air from the Atlantic over top the cold surface air. The right-hand graphic panel illustrates how a “warm air nose” overhead changes snow to other precipitation types at ground level.
Snow depths for King George and Caroline counties will likely reach the 3-4 inch range before sleet, freezing rain, and plain old rain enter the picture by mid-afternoon Sunday. That changeover will take place a bit later for areas along and west of Interstate 95. Thus Stafford and Spotsylvania counties will see more snow, probably adding up to 5-6 inches before the changeover.
Some ice may accumulate on trees, roads, and even on top of the snow before everything switches to liquid rain after sunset Sunday. Surface temperatures will hover near the freezing level Sunday night, but some melting will occur. Then more rain and snow showers arrive on Monday courtesy of the strengthening coastal storm. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that much additional snow will accumulate Monday, but, again, there is still a fair amount of uncertainty with this system.
Regardless of the exact details, rest assured that snow will fall and accumulate in the Fredericksburg area Sunday. Travel will be difficult Sunday and may still be tricky on Monday.