FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: The latest on the approaching winter storm

The Fredericksburg area will see its first true snow storm this winter on Sunday into Monday.

Snow from the approaching system will enter the Fredericksburg region after midnight Saturday, accumulating quickly thanks to the cold air already in place. Forecast totals haven’t changed drastically over the past 24 hours, with the left graphic panel still indicating 4-6 inches for the area around Fredericksburg. However, the uncertainty level is somewhat high given the dynamics of this storm.

As discussed in Friday’s Weather Blog, a low-pressure system approaching from the west will slow down and weaken over the Ohio Valley. As it does so, a second low-pressure center will form and strengthen over the Outer Banks of North Carolina. This transfer of atmospheric energy complicates the precipitation type forecast in and around Fredericksburg as it wraps warm air from the Atlantic over top the cold surface air. The right-hand graphic panel illustrates how a “warm air nose” overhead changes snow to other precipitation types at ground level.