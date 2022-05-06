FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Threat of storms loom ahead of cool, damp weekend

Another spring weekend in Fredericksburg will feature yet another stretch of cool, cloudy and damp weather.

This spring’s overall pattern resembles an infinite loop, with cool and not-very-nice outdoor conditions for Fredericksburg’s weekends. This weekend continues that trend as a large upper level low pressure slowly swirls from the Ohio valley across the Appalachian mountains. A complex surface weather setup will keep things very unsettled across the Old Dominion.

A strong southerly wind flow ahead of that upper level system is dragging copious amounts of moisture northward into the region. The overall effect will be a very wet weekend, with the graphic indicating up to 2 inches of rain for the Fredericksburg vicinity. Moreover that moisture, coupled with the atmospheric dynamics associated with the upper level low, is setting the stage for severe weather over much of Virginia on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the southern parts of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties are under a Slight Risk—level 2 of 5—for afternoon severe storms. The remainder of the Fredericksburg area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) on both Friday afternoon and evening. The chief threat for the entire region will be damaging straight line winds and large hail. However, the tornado potential is not zero, and that threat ramps up considerably southward toward the Richmond area.

Overnight Friday, that upper level low will spawn surface low pressure, which will crawl across Virginia on Saturday. After Friday afternoon’s temperatures in the low 70s, that surface low center will usher in cool damp air via vigorous northeast winds. Thermometers in the Fredericksburg vicinity will struggle to reach a Saturday afternoon high of 60 degrees under cloudy skies and more rainfall.

The cloudy and damp conditions look to stick around Sunday as that surface low slowly moves off the East Coast. Showers will also continue intermittently, with gusty north winds bringing in very chilly air. Fredericksburg area high temperatures will only make it to the mid-50s(!). That’s almost 20 degrees below average for this point in May.

To reiterate Friday’s severe weather threat, folks need to make sure to have more than one way to receive warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, neighbors, etc.). This is especially true since severe storms may arrive Friday evening while folks are asleep. A loud warning tone is needed to awaken deep sleepers, giving them time to take shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of the residence.

Stay safe Friday and “enjoy” a cool, damp weekend.