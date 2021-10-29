FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Tricky start to weekend, but Halloween should be a treat

The Halloween weekend begins wet and windy in the Fredericksburg area.
The graphic illustrates today’s (Friday’s) weather situation across the region. Per the left panel a vigorous upper air storm system spinning over Tennessee is pumping moisture northward from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic ocean. The purple boundary extending eastward from the storm’s center is an occluded front, which will push northward into the Fredericksburg area later today.
Meanwhile, the right graphic panel shows the weather warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Sterling. The green shade bordering the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay indicates coastal flooding, with photos out of Alexandria from early this morning already showing flooded streets.
An extended period of strong easterly winds created by the upper low is responsible for piling up bay and river waters, creating higher water levels along western shores. Also, the orange shading over southern Maryland is a High Wind Warning, with gusts nearing 60 mph expected there.
Locally, by 8 a.m. rain gauges at both Shannon and Stafford Regional airports had recorded over a half-inch of precipitation, with another inch or more expected today. As the aforementioned occluded front approaches the vicinity later this morning, thunderstorms can also be expected, with a couple possibly being strong to severe, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Once that boundary moves north of Fredericksburg this afternoon, the winds will settle down a bit, and the steady rain will gradually taper off to showers. The sun may even peek through before it sets at 6:14 p.m.
Temperatures today will top out in the upper 60s before dropping back into the low 50s overnight. Saturday will then be mostly cloudy with intermittent showers, although a few rays of sun could sneak through the clouds now and again. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid-60s as light southerly winds continue to pump warm air into Fredericksburg.
Sunday—Halloween—looks to be the best day of the weekend, with more sunshine than the previous two days. The upper-level storm system will have moved northward into New England by then, far enough away to ease its grip on the Fredericksburg area. Conditions for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening look fairly benign, with temperatures at sunset near the 60-degree mark accompanied by a light westerly breeze. No precipitation is anticipated.
Happy last weekend of October!!