FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Tricky start to weekend, but Halloween should be a treat

The Halloween weekend begins wet and windy in the Fredericksburg area.

The graphic illustrates today’s (Friday’s) weather situation across the region. Per the left panel a vigorous upper air storm system spinning over Tennessee is pumping moisture northward from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic ocean. The purple boundary extending eastward from the storm’s center is an occluded front, which will push northward into the Fredericksburg area later today.

Meanwhile, the right graphic panel shows the weather warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Sterling. The green shade bordering the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay indicates coastal flooding, with photos out of Alexandria from early this morning already showing flooded streets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An extended period of strong easterly winds created by the upper low is responsible for piling up bay and river waters, creating higher water levels along western shores. Also, the orange shading over southern Maryland is a High Wind Warning, with gusts nearing 60 mph expected there.