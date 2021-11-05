FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Turn up the heat and turn back the clock

A cool but quiet weather weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area.

High pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic fostered clear skies and calm winds across the region last night. As a result, the very dry air mass cooled to 30 degrees at both Stafford Regional and Shannon Airports this Friday morning. That chilly start to the day will have a hangover effect, with afternoon highs topping out only in the mid-50s today. That’s about 10 degrees below the average for this date.

Tonight will feature a repeat performance of that chilliness, albeit with thermometer readings likely dropping a couple degrees cooler than this morning’s. Temperatures Saturday will thus start out in the upper 20s in many Fredericksburg locales before rising to the mid-50s again under generally clear skies. However, late tomorrow afternoon high clouds will move in from the south, thanks to the development and approach of a strong coastal low pressure.

That coastal storm looks to create a tight gradient of clouds, wind and rainfall across eastern Virginia on Sunday. As long as that storm behaves as expected, Fredericksburg and vicinity will remain dry and partly sunny Sunday with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.