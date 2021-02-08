FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Up-and-down temps to start week

An active weather pattern continues this week.

Thanks to less available moisture than originally thought, Sunday’s snow event in and around Fredericksburg didn’t match up to the forecast. More moisture would have led to a period of heavier snow, which in turn would have lowered air temperatures and overwhelmed the melting process. Alas (for snow lovers) that didn’t happen. However, they shouldn’t give up on a bigger event yet.

Today—Monday—started rather chilly with morning lows bottoming out at 23, 20, and 26 degrees at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington, respectively. Sunshine and calm winds will help this afternoon’s high temperatures feel warmer than the expected 40- degree readings.

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase as warm air aloft rides up and over the cooler surface air. That will lead to light precipitation during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The official NWS forecast is for it to begin as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, but that’s not a slam dunk. With surface temperatures in Fredericksburg hovering near the freezing mark, frozen precipitation isn’t guaranteed. Still, area residents should be mindful of the potential for slippery roads and sidewalks early tomorrow morning.