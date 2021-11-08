FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warm days, cold nights to start week

Warmer-than-average conditions return to Fredericksburg area this week.

Typical Fredericksburg area daily high temperatures for the second week of November are in the low 60s. With high pressure sprawling from New England to the Gulf Coast this week will feature above average warmth. Today—Monday—begins that trend, with afternoon highs boosting into the upper 60s after morning lows that dipped to the mid-30s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

That 30-plus degree diurnal range (i.e. daily cycle) of temperatures is possible thanks to clear skies and very dry air. Dew points in and around Fredericksburg are in the upper 30s as I write this, meaning there is scant moisture to hold in the sun’s heat after darkness falls. During summer months, when dew points are higher, the diurnal temperature range is much less drastic, thanks to water vapor’s ability to retain heat after the sun sets.

Speaking of sunset, temperatures will drop quickly after the sun dips below the horizon at 5:03 p.m. (!) this afternoon. By dawn Tuesday, local thermometers will register lows in the upper 30s and low 40s under clear skies. Tomorrow afternoon then looks to bring a return to 70-degree readings for Fredericksburg and vicinity, fully 10 degrees above the early November average.