FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warm front is poised to heat up the region

Much warmer than average temperatures will dominate Fredericksburg’s midweek weather.

A warm front is perched across northern Maryland this Wednesday morning, opening the door for gusty southwest winds to push very warm air into the Fredericksburg area. After morning lows in the mid-50s temperatures this afternoon will soar into the mid-80s, the warmest readings of the year so far. Skies will be only partly sunny as this morning’s high clouds give way to lower and thicker coverage by sunset.

Tonight those gusty southwest winds will continue, lasting through much of Thursday. A cold front will then approach the region tomorrow, passing through the Fredericksburg vicinity during mid-afternoon. That boundary will interact with the available warmth and moisture to bring showers and storms into the area. High temperatures Thursday will top out around 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies before the cold front arrives.

This cold front is part of the system that spawned a severe weather outbreak across the Plains and Midwestern states during the first half of the week. However, the bulk of that system’s energy will miss the Fredericksburg area, so only a limited potential for severe weather is expected here. Per the graphic the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk—level 1 of 5—for severe storms on Thursday across Virginia.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along the cold front, with damaging straight line winds being the main threat along with the always dangerous lightning. Western Stafford and Spotsylvania County residents should keep an eye on the sky anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday, with slightly later arrival times for folks along and east of I-95. Showers and storms will move completely out of the area by midnight.

Friday then looks calm and sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s, with the upcoming weekend weather also appearing decent. Friday’s Weather Blog will take a look at those details. Meanwhile, keep those warning sources close at hand on Thursday, and take shelter if a severe warning is issued for your locale.