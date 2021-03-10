FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warm temps to continue through work week

The warmest air to date of 2021 will help temperatures soar midweek in Fredericksburg.

Spring fever will be in full bloom today—Wednesday—around the Fredericksburg region. After a backdoor front (left graphic panel) retreats northward later today, a much warmer air mass will surge into the area from the central U.S. (right panel). This morning’s light northeasterly winds will swap around from the south this afternoon as local thermometers soar into the mid-70s under the strong March sunshine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dew points will remain fairly low, so that arid feeling and accompanying static electricity will stick around a bit longer. Overnight, the light south winds will continue and temperatures will drop only to the upper 40s by dawn Thursday. Then during the day Thursday the southerly winds will intensify, gusting to 25 mph as they “advect” (i.e. transport) the core of the warm air into Fredericksburg and vicinity.

There is a decent chance that some area thermometers will touch the 80- degree mark Thursday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s are pretty much guaranteed except for areas near and north of cooler bodies of water, especially the Chesapeake Bay. The only troubling part of Thursday’s forecast is the combination of gusty winds and continued very dry conditions, which will enhance the fire danger.