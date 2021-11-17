FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warm temps will make a brief comeback

Midweek will feature a bonus November warmup for the Fredericksburg area.

A cold front (indicated by the black arc on the infrared satellite image) splits the continental U.S. neatly in two this Wednesday morning. Cold air lurks north and west of the boundary while much warmer conditions exist to its south and east. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will experience the benefit of the latter today and Thursday.

Under sunny skies, this afternoon’s temperatures will soar to the 70-degree mark around the region, 10-plus degrees above average for the third week of November. Light south breezes will gently stir the air in and around Fredericksburg today. That wind direction will gradually raise dew points from this morning’s dry 30s into the lower 50s by late this afternoon, temporarily alleviating much of the static electricity and dry skin issues.

Tonight’s temperatures will only drop to near 50 degrees, providing Thursday with a relatively warm beginning. Fredericksburg area thermometers will then boost into the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon. Those southerly winds will strengthen ahead of the approaching cold front, gusting over 20 mph at times tomorrow. Clouds look to move in during the late afternoon Thursday as that boundary nears.