FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps arrive, but weekend storm threat looms

Milder temperatures arrive midweek in the Fredericksburg area ahead of a potential weekend winter storm.
This—Wednesday—morning, thermometer readings at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington dipped to 20, 20, and 21 degrees, respectively. But gusty southerly winds on the back edge of high pressure centered off the coast are already pumping warmer and moister air into the Fredericksburg area. Thus under sunny skies, today’s afternoon highs will climb to the upper 40s, actually a few degrees above average for this date.
After official sunset at 5:10 p.m., skies will cloud up a bit as the arid Arctic air departs. Overnight low temperatures will halt their drop in the upper 20s. Area thermometers will then rise to the 50-degree mark under partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. With light winds forecast, tomorrow appears to be a calm and mild mid-January interlude.
Then the stage will be set for much more active weather this weekend. A cold front will push south of the area on Friday, providing one main ingredient (cold air) for winter weather. The circled mass of clouds on the left graphic panel is the disturbance that will be the genesis of the weekend storm. This feature will dive south to near the Gulf Coast on Saturday, where it will pick up moisture, the second main ingredient for a big winter storm.
After a dry and cold Saturday—during which temperatures in Fredericksburg may not exceed the freezing mark—Sunday then looks rather stormy. It’s still too early to reliably forecast snow totals, since the actual track of the developing system is still to be determined. A track shift of 50 miles east or west could drastically change the precipitation type and amounts near the ‘Burg. That’s why the right graphic panel shows a slightly lower winter storm threat along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.
Stay tuned as the weekend approaches. It’s almost a guarantee that the outlook will change somewhat. After that system comes ashore on the West Coast tonight, more weather data will become available to the numerical models, and forecast details will then become clearer. Suffice it to say that Sunday looks like a good day to stay close to home.