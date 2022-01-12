FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps arrive, but weekend storm threat looms

Milder temperatures arrive midweek in the Fredericksburg area ahead of a potential weekend winter storm.

This—Wednesday—morning, thermometer readings at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington dipped to 20, 20, and 21 degrees, respectively. But gusty southerly winds on the back edge of high pressure centered off the coast are already pumping warmer and moister air into the Fredericksburg area. Thus under sunny skies, today’s afternoon highs will climb to the upper 40s, actually a few degrees above average for this date.

After official sunset at 5:10 p.m., skies will cloud up a bit as the arid Arctic air departs. Overnight low temperatures will halt their drop in the upper 20s. Area thermometers will then rise to the 50-degree mark under partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. With light winds forecast, tomorrow appears to be a calm and mild mid-January interlude.