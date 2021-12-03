FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps to continue through weekend

Above-average temperatures will continue through the weekend in the Fredericksburg area.

The current weather pattern is proving favorable for warmer than normal conditions in and around Fredericksburg. Today, the first Friday of December, will be sunny, breezy, and mild with afternoon highs right around the 60-degree mark. This is in spite of a cold front that edged south of the region last night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight the winds will calm somewhat and local temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will then push through the region on Saturday, bringing gusty north winds to the Fredericksburg vicinity. No truly cold air will accompany this boundary, so local thermometers will rise back into the low 60s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies.

By Sunday, high pressure will have built over New England. This setup will create a brief cold air damming wedge across Virginia. Sunday’s weather will thus feature more clouds than sun with gusty northeasterly breezes. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-50s for Fredericksburg, near the average for early December.