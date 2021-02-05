FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps today, but more snow may be on the way

A very busy weather pattern bears watching for winter weather lovers.

The numerical model solutions swung wildly over the past 48 hours so if Fredericksburg folks haven’t looked at the forecast recently this weekend’s weather may come as a surprise. Today—Friday—looks very nice after some overnight rain, with any lingering clouds clearing off as the morning progresses. A cold front will wait to cross the Interstate 95 corridor until early afternoon (left graphic panel), allowing warm air to surge northward via gusty southwest winds and boosting today’s high temperature into the mid-50s.

After a chilly start in the upper 20s Saturday morning will bring sunny skies, which will gradually cloud over during the afternoon as the next system approaches. Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb to the low 50s amid light southwest winds. The aforementioned cold front will stall near the coast with a “wrinkle” of low pressure forming over the southeastern U.S. That system will then scoot northward to the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Sunday morning.