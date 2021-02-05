FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps today, but more snow may be on the way

A very busy weather pattern bears watching for winter weather lovers.
The numerical model solutions swung wildly over the past 48 hours so if Fredericksburg folks haven’t looked at the forecast recently this weekend’s weather may come as a surprise. Today—Friday—looks very nice after some overnight rain, with any lingering clouds clearing off as the morning progresses. A cold front will wait to cross the Interstate 95 corridor until early afternoon (left graphic panel), allowing warm air to surge northward via gusty southwest winds and boosting today’s high temperature into the mid-50s.
After a chilly start in the upper 20s Saturday morning will bring sunny skies, which will gradually cloud over during the afternoon as the next system approaches. Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb to the low 50s amid light southwest winds. The aforementioned cold front will stall near the coast with a “wrinkle” of low pressure forming over the southeastern U.S. That system will then scoot northward to the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Sunday morning.
The coastal low, enhanced by an upper level disturbance crossing West Virginia, will have just enough cold air to create a light snowfall over northern Virginia. The right graphic panel shows Fredericksburg and vicinity with a decent chance of seeing another 1-2 inches of white stuff by sunrise Sunday. Precipitation will likely end as rain showers late Sunday morning with skies clearing by mid-afternoon. Area high temperatures will top out in the mid-40s to end the weekend.
Next week, Arctic air begins a relentless but gradual march southward. Originally it was predicted to arrive Monday, but now the really cold stuff looks to delay its arrival into Fredericksburg until late in the week. With the chilly air nearby, there will be a couple of chances of wintry precipitation next week, so keep an eye on the forecast. The models are having “fun” with their flip-flopping and causing local forecasters to lose sleep (and maybe some hair as well).