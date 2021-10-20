FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmer temps will keep fantastic fall rolling

A quick midweek warmup will continue the pleasant weather in the Fredericksburg area.

High pressure draped over the eastern third of the U.S. is keeping dry air and sunshine in the Fredericksburg vicinity. That dryness allows a considerable swing in temperatures, with this Wednesday morning’s lows in the mid-40s giving way to afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Coupled with light westerly winds, the overall effect will be yet another “Chamber of Commerce” October day in the ‘Burg.

Per the graphic, the storm system centered over the northern Plains states this morning will move northeastward today. As that occurs, the high pressure controlling Fredericksburg’s weather will drift off the coast, allowing surface winds to shift around from the southwest tonight. That wind direction will bring warmer and somewhat moister air into the area. Thus Thursday will be even warmer than today, with some local thermometers likely to rediscover the 80 degree mark tomorrow afternoon.