FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmup will continue through workweek

Cloudy skies and warm temperatures will be the weather story in the Fredericksburg area during the last half of the work week.

Today (Wednesday) more clouds than sunshine will be the rule as a brief cold air damming setup takes shape. Clockwise circulation around high pressure atop New England will pull humid air from off the Atlantic waters into the Fredericksburg area via light easterly winds. Temperatures, however, will still reach the upper 50s by this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clouds will hang around tonight, but will thin somewhat by Thursday morning. The aforementioned high pressure will push off the East Coast by then, allowing Fredericksburg’s surface winds to swing around from the southwest. That will usher warmer air into the region, and local thermometers will rise into the mid-60s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will be a bit more abundant tomorrow, aiding in the warmup as well.