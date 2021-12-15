FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Warmup will continue through workweek

Cloudy skies and warm temperatures will be the weather story in the Fredericksburg area during the last half of the work week.
Today (Wednesday) more clouds than sunshine will be the rule as a brief cold air damming setup takes shape. Clockwise circulation around high pressure atop New England will pull humid air from off the Atlantic waters into the Fredericksburg area via light easterly winds. Temperatures, however, will still reach the upper 50s by this afternoon under partly sunny skies.
Clouds will hang around tonight, but will thin somewhat by Thursday morning. The aforementioned high pressure will push off the East Coast by then, allowing Fredericksburg’s surface winds to swing around from the southwest. That will usher warmer air into the region, and local thermometers will rise into the mid-60s Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will be a bit more abundant tomorrow, aiding in the warmup as well.
The graphic shows expected precipitation totals through the middle of next week, with the annotations indicating what’s going on in the larger weather pattern. The polar jet stream, responsible for the wild weather across the western U.S., will guide major storm systems well to the north and west of Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, the subtropical jet stream path will keep the bulk of the moisture along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. And in between these two major upper-air currents a surface cold front will stall out along the Appalachian mountains.
Thus, although Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect some rainfall late Friday and much of Saturday, total amounts will be light. That won’t alleviate the increasingly dry conditions very much. Temperatures will also remain above average until that cold front finally pushes through the region early Sunday.
This split jet stream flow is typical of a La Nina pattern, which is what we’re in the throes of this winter. The overall outlook is for the dry and warm conditions to persist for a while longer. But a glance at the frigid temperatures across Alaska may provide a hint for January’s weather. That cold air parked over northwestern North America won’t stay there forever!