FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Week begins cool and dry

Dry air and cooler temperatures will characterize this week in Fredericksburg.
Sunday’s gusty winds stopped their howling during the wee hours last night as the pressure gradient behind yesterday’s cold front finally eased. This Monday morning features much lighter westerly breezes under bright sunny skies. Following a chilly start in the low 40s for most locations in and around Fredericksburg, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 60s.
Today would be much cooler if not for the compressional warming effect provided by those westerly winds. Our Appalachian mountains aren’t as tall as the example provided on the graphic, but the overall effect is similar. Moisture is wrung out via precipitation (rain or snow) on the west side of the mountains and the drier air warms up as it sinks down the eastern slopes.
Support Local Journalism
That situation will still be in force Tuesday as yet another cold front sweeps south and east during the early-morning hours. Snow and rain showers will be numerous across the western slopes of the Appalachians. Meanwhile Fredericksburg and vicinity will be dry and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s after morning lows in the mid-30s. Winds will be more vigorous locally tomorrow, gusting out of the northwest at over 20 mph as more cool Canadian air rushes across the region.
A multi-day stretch of relatively quiet weather will be the rule for this third week of November. Wednesday looks to be the chilliest day in Fredericksburg this week after a sub-freezing morning start. A warming trend will then settle in for the end of the week, with conditions looking dry and sunny through the weekend.
The same can’t be said for Central America, as powerful Hurricane Iota bears down on the same area which was smashed during the recent landfall of Hurricane Eta. This latest Greek letter storm in a record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season may well reach Nicaragua and Honduras as a monster Category 5 system with devastating results. And if that’s not bad enough, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring yet another potential tropical disturbance in the Caribbean on the heels of Iota.
Keep folks there in your thoughts and prayers!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.