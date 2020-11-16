FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Week begins cool and dry

Dry air and cooler temperatures will characterize this week in Fredericksburg.

Sunday’s gusty winds stopped their howling during the wee hours last night as the pressure gradient behind yesterday’s cold front finally eased. This Monday morning features much lighter westerly breezes under bright sunny skies. Following a chilly start in the low 40s for most locations in and around Fredericksburg, temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 60s.

Today would be much cooler if not for the compressional warming effect provided by those westerly winds. Our Appalachian mountains aren’t as tall as the example provided on the graphic, but the overall effect is similar. Moisture is wrung out via precipitation (rain or snow) on the west side of the mountains and the drier air warms up as it sinks down the eastern slopes.

That situation will still be in force Tuesday as yet another cold front sweeps south and east during the early-morning hours. Snow and rain showers will be numerous across the western slopes of the Appalachians. Meanwhile Fredericksburg and vicinity will be dry and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s after morning lows in the mid-30s. Winds will be more vigorous locally tomorrow, gusting out of the northwest at over 20 mph as more cool Canadian air rushes across the region.