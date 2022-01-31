FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Week will bring a welcomed thaw

The work week will feature a break from the bone-chilling cold in the Fredericksburg area.
Welcome to February in Fredericksburg, during which average daily high temperatures begin the month at 47 degrees. Today (Monday) will be somewhat cooler than that, but a brief warming trend is underway. The bitterly cold air of the past couple of weeks is moderating a bit, allowing Monday afternoon highs to climb into the low 40s after morning readings in the 20s. The clouds—courtesy of a weak upper-level disturbance—will thin enough after lunch to call this afternoon partly sunny.
Per the graphic Fredericksburg will then be reintroduced to the cold air damming phenomenon (shown on the graphic) on Tuesday. Easterly winds circulating around high pressure over New England will usher in surface air from off the Atlantic. That cold moist air will “dam up” along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge mountains, locking in clouds for tomorrow.
Given little or no sunshine plus cool air flowing off the Atlantic, this setup will hold down afternoon temperatures to the mid-40s tomorrow. Since no precipitation is expected, this cold air damming event will be a benign but potentially frustrating weather feature. It usually lasts longer than most numerical forecast models anticipate, so Wednesday’s high temperature in Fredericksburg may be cooler than the currently expected 50 degrees.
The warmup comes later this week as another cold front approaches. The jet stream—and thus the storm track—will remain north and west of this area, leaving Fredericksburg in the warm sector. Rain is expected Thursday into Friday as temperatures soar into the 50s. That sounds balmy given the recent Arctic chill in these parts, but don’t get used to it. Indications are that we’re not finished with the cold air yet this winter.