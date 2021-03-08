FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Week will offer a preview of spring

The second week of March will foster spring fever in Fredericksburg.

A slow-moving upper level trough—or southward dip—in the jet stream flow kept cool temperatures, very dry air and blustery northwest winds in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend. That feature will slide off the coast today (Monday), being replaced by west-to-east zonal flow as shown on the graphic. The overall result will be that the winds subside, temperatures rise and dry conditions will dominate this week.

After a chilly morning start in the mid-20s, local thermometers will finally climb above early March averages, reaching the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds today will be light out of the northwest, the gustiness of the weekend forgotten. The abundant sunshine will reward Fredericksburg area folks who venture outdoors with very comfortable conditions.

Tuesday will be similar but even warmer, with temperatures at dawn right around the freezing mark. But by mid-afternoon, temperatures will soar into the low 70s as a light westerly wind helps the warming process. The air will continue to be relatively dry, so static electricity will still be a thing—but somewhat less shocking than in recent days.