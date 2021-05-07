FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend looks to be cooler and wet

A cooler than average Mother’s Day weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.

The forecast graphic shows the hallmarks of a progressive weather pattern, one which will result in changeable conditions over the next several days. A series of cold fronts and associated surface low-pressure centers will impact the Fredericksburg area this weekend. Each of these systems is being driven by the counterclockwise flow around an almost stationary upper-level low pressure centered over Hudson Bay up in Canada.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cold front No. 1 is crossing West Virginia this Friday morning and will reach Fredericksburg just about 5 this afternoon. Showers will precede this boundary, reaching western parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties around 2 p.m., perhaps accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. A few peeks of sunshine early this morning will give way to cloudy skies well before the lunch hour. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 60s, several degrees below average for May 7.