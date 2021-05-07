FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend looks to be cooler and wet

A cooler than average Mother’s Day weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.
The forecast graphic shows the hallmarks of a progressive weather pattern, one which will result in changeable conditions over the next several days. A series of cold fronts and associated surface low-pressure centers will impact the Fredericksburg area this weekend. Each of these systems is being driven by the counterclockwise flow around an almost stationary upper-level low pressure centered over Hudson Bay up in Canada.
Cold front No. 1 is crossing West Virginia this Friday morning and will reach Fredericksburg just about 5 this afternoon. Showers will precede this boundary, reaching western parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties around 2 p.m., perhaps accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. A few peeks of sunshine early this morning will give way to cloudy skies well before the lunch hour. Temperatures look to top out in the upper 60s, several degrees below average for May 7.
Rain will continue into Friday evening, totaling up to a half-inch in Fredericksburg area gauges. By 11 p.m., the precipitation shield will move east of King George and skies will begin to clear. However cold front No. 2 will reach the area by dawn Saturday, bringing more clouds and showers for the morning hours. Then during the early afternoon Saturday, cooler and drier air behind this boundary will scour away the clouds via gusty northwest winds. Area thermometers will climb only to the low 60s on Saturday, after chilly morning readings in the low 40s.
Cold front No. 3 won’t reach the Fredericksburg vicinity until Monday morning, but southerly winds ahead of it will drag Gulf of Mexico moisture back into the region on Sunday. Thus Mother’s Day will feature a mixture of clouds and sun accompanied by passing showers. It won’t be a washout however, and temperatures do look to breach the 70-degree mark Sunday afternoon.
So windbreakers and umbrellas may be handy items to keep nearby this weekend. It might be May, but the thermometers may not agree.