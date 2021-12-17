FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend may bring rain, but will it be enough?

The third weekend of December will feature more warm weather for the Fredericksburg area.
The jet stream pattern that has kept warmer-than-average conditions across the eastern U.S. much of this month will slowly change this weekend. The result will be one last burst of warmth for Fredericksburg and vicinity, but little in the way of much-needed precipitation. The latter continues to be a concern given the very dry conditions now in place across much of Virginia.
A weak cold front oozed southward during the wee hours of this (Friday) morning and has stalled out between Fredericksburg and Richmond as of this writing. The result will be a mostly cloudy end to the work week, with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s in and around the ‘Burg. An upper-air disturbance will help create a weak low-pressure center along the boundary this afternoon. That feature will foster a few light sprinkles during the late-afternoon hours. However, the majority of the area will remain dry until after dark.
Friday evening’s showers will be very light, with local Fredericksburg-area rain gauges collecting less than a tenth of an inch of liquid. Saturday will dawn with temperatures in the mid-40s, with a mostly dry morning under continued cloudy skies. That stalled boundary will push back north tomorrow as a warm front, with a few widely scattered showers occurring after lunch. Area thermometers will again top out in the mid-60s with southerly winds Saturday afternoon.
Overnight Saturday a stronger cold front will sweep eastward across the mountains, bringing more light rain to the Fredericksburg area through the first half of Sunday. This boundary will represent the leading edge of the aforementioned pattern change, with much more December-like temperatures arriving behind it. Afternoon highs Sunday will top out near 50 degrees, with northerly winds gusting to 20 mph bringing a seasonal chill to the air.
Meanwhile, the winter solstice will happen Tuesday Dec. 21. The graphic is a reminder that winter here in the Northern Hemisphere is a result of the Earth’s tilt pointing us away from the sun’s direct rays. That tilt is also why the least amount of daylight hours occur this time of year. Sunset in Fredericksburg will continue to occur before 5 p.m. until Jan. 1.
Happy Friday!