FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend may bring rain, but will it be enough?

The third weekend of December will feature more warm weather for the Fredericksburg area.

The jet stream pattern that has kept warmer-than-average conditions across the eastern U.S. much of this month will slowly change this weekend. The result will be one last burst of warmth for Fredericksburg and vicinity, but little in the way of much-needed precipitation. The latter continues to be a concern given the very dry conditions now in place across much of Virginia.

A weak cold front oozed southward during the wee hours of this (Friday) morning and has stalled out between Fredericksburg and Richmond as of this writing. The result will be a mostly cloudy end to the work week, with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s in and around the ‘Burg. An upper-air disturbance will help create a weak low-pressure center along the boundary this afternoon. That feature will foster a few light sprinkles during the late-afternoon hours. However, the majority of the area will remain dry until after dark.

