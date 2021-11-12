FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be clear, but cooler

Clearing skies will mark the entrance to the Fredericksburg area’s weekend weather.
A cold front is just east of the Blue Ridge mountains as I write this, edging across the Piedmont toward Fredericksburg and vicinity. Since midnight, the accompanying rainfall has accumulated between one-third and a half-inch of liquid in local gauges. Once the front crosses the Interstate 95 corridor, the rain will end and clouds will thin, giving way to sunshine by late morning.
With the improving conditions, temperatures this afternoon will climb back into the upper 60s, several degrees above average for today’s date. Winds will swap around from the northwest, and the dew point—and thus humidity—will drop through the afternoon hours as drier air filters into Fredericksburg. Official sunset today is at 5 p.m., the last time it’ll be that late until January(!).
Temperatures will sag to the low 40s by dawn Saturday, at which time a reinforcing cold front will swoop through Fredericksburg. This next boundary will be dry, but will usher in a much cooler air mass via gusty northwesterly winds, with highs tomorrow afternoon only reaching the upper 50s. Along with cooler temperatures, the dew points will continue to drop, so static electricity will become rampant as the air dries out even further.
Those winds will calm late Saturday night, and with clear skies and dry air in place frost will likely be widespread Sunday morning as Fredericksburg area thermometers drop below freezing. The latter half of the weekend thus looks to be sunny but cool, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. In fact, no more rain is expected through much of next week.
For those wondering what this winter might look like, the Climate Prediction Center has determined that a La Nina pattern has been established. The graphic shows the average jet stream flow during such a pattern, with the polar jet (and the accompanying storm track) skirting north and west of the Fredericksburg area. In this setup, local temperatures would be warmer than average.
However, keep in mind the labels and positioning on the graphic are just that: average. A La Nina pattern doesn’t preclude frozen precipitation in the Fredericksburg area. It just means it’s likely that seasonal snow totals will be less than the long term average of around 15 inches.
Meanwhile, happy Friday!