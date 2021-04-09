FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be cloudy and wet

A damp and cloudy weekend is in store for Fredericksburg.

The beautiful spring weather earlier this week has given way to clouds and showers today (Friday). This current pattern is slow-moving thanks to an “Omega block” as illustrated on the graphic. The left panel is a water vapor satellite image showing two upper level low pressure systems (red “Ls”), one over the upper Midwestern states and the other out over the Atlantic Ocean. Both are cut off from the jet stream flow and thus aren’t moving much.

The right panel illustrates a typical “Omega block”, so named as it resembles the Greek letter omega. In the current case, the trapped high pressure with its yellow-shaded dry air is actually just off the East Coast. Meanwhile, moisture is streaming into Fredericksburg and vicinity from both the Gulf of Mexico and from the Atlantic. This will keep clouds, showers, and a few thunderstorms in the forecast for the weekend.

The other factor is the stationary boundary mentioned in Wednesday’s blog. This surface feature is currently parked down along the Virginia/North Carolina border, with the Fredericksburg area stuck under another cold air damming setup. Friday will thus be cloudy and cool, with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 60s. Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will dot the local map throughout the day.