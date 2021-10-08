FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be warm and wet

The above-average warmth and humidity will last into next week for the Fredericksburg area.

This Friday morning’s foggy start was a result of overnight low temperatures matching the somewhat sticky 60-degree dew points around the Fredericksburg area. Today will continue the trend of above normal temperatures and stickiness levels. However, the good news is that the skies will be partly to mostly sunny at times today, with the solar heating boosting afternoon highs into the upper 70s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Per the graphic, Fredericksburg—at the white star—will escape much of the heavier precipitation through Monday morning, being stuck in a cold air damming wedge over the East Coast. An upper-level low pressure that has been meandering northward up the Mississippi River valley will foster rainfall over the upper Midwest. Meanwhile, a coastal low—which may or may not become tropical—will dump plenty of moisture south and east of the ‘Burg.

Tonight, the skies will cloud over once again, so Saturday looks to be mostly gloomy (not a standard weather forecast term, but appropriate). Light showers will occasionally dampen Fredericksburg and vicinity tomorrow as local thermometers top out in the low to mid-70s. Saturday night will bring the bulk of the weekend’s rainfall into the area, with perhaps a quarter-inch of liquid accumulating in local rain gauges.