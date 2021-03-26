FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be warm, but sun will give way to rain

Gusty winds and very warm temperatures will end the work week in Fredericksburg.

A vigorous low pressure system is steaming northeastward through the Ohio Valley this Friday. This system is the one which fostered almost two dozen tornado reports Thursday across the Deep South. Fredericksburg and vicinity will be spared any rough weather, but the tight pressure gradient around the low center means increased wind speeds locally later today.

A cold front associated with the aforementioned low pressure will pass through Fredericksburg around the lunch hour. Winds following the cold front will swap around from the west and become a bit raucous, gusting over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will actually rise as a result of the winds flowing down the eastern slopes of the mountains, a process known as “compressional warming”. Thus afternoon highs will soar into the mid-80s, well above this date’s average high of 60 degrees.

Saturday will dawn under clear skies, with Fredericksburg area thermometers beginning the day in the upper 40s. The strong late March sunshine will help boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. Winds will be much calmer than today, swapping around out of the south during the early morning hours. But by sunset Saturday, clouds will start streaming in ahead of the next weather system.