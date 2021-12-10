FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be warm but windy

Gusty winds in the Fredericksburg area will accompany a strong cold-front passage on Saturday.
Thursday’s temperature regime resembled that of January, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid-40s. Today—Friday— that will change as a warm front works it way northward. Area thermometers will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon even without much sunshine, with clouds ruling the skies much of today. As that boundary approaches, a few showers are possible in and around Fredericksburg after the lunch hour, but rain amounts will be light.
This warmup is ahead of a powerful storm system taking shape this morning over the central U.S. The low pressure center will track northeast into the Great Lakes region tonight, dragging a cold front eastward. Abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture pushing northward coupled with strong upper air winds will foster rare December severe weather across the Midwest today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are expected west of the Appalachians from this system.
That same system will usher raucous weather into Fredericksburg on Saturday. Warm air will surge into the region tomorrow via strong southerly breezes. Gusts could reach over 40 mph by the morning hours (dark purple shade on left graphic panel), so loose items outdoors should be firmly anchored to avoid them taking an unwanted trip through the neighborhood. Temperatures will soar into the low 70s Saturday afternoon under continued cloudy skies as the southerly wind flow pumps warm moist air into the ‘Burg.
A good chunk of Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, is under a Marginal Risk —level 1 of 5—for severe weather Saturday. The threat involves a potential for damaging winds as the cold front blasts across the state with windy showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. A few showers may break out ahead of the boundary, but the bulk of the action will occur between 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday as the front pushes through the ‘Burg. Have more than one method close at hand for receiving weather updates, and take immediate shelter if a warning is issued for your locale.
The rain and clouds will clear out of the region after midnight Saturday, with precipitation amounts totaling only a quarter-inch or less in Fredericksburg-area gauges (right graphic panel). Winds will swap around from the northwest and cooler air will surge into town on Sunday. Sunny skies will help moderate the chilling effect of those winds, which will gust over 25 mph during the day. Local thermometers will top out in the low 50s Sunday afternoon to end the weekend.
Happy Friday!