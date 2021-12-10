FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be warm but windy

Gusty winds in the Fredericksburg area will accompany a strong cold-front passage on Saturday.

Thursday’s temperature regime resembled that of January, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only in the mid-40s. Today—Friday— that will change as a warm front works it way northward. Area thermometers will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon even without much sunshine, with clouds ruling the skies much of today. As that boundary approaches, a few showers are possible in and around Fredericksburg after the lunch hour, but rain amounts will be light.

This warmup is ahead of a powerful storm system taking shape this morning over the central U.S. The low pressure center will track northeast into the Great Lakes region tonight, dragging a cold front eastward. Abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture pushing northward coupled with strong upper air winds will foster rare December severe weather across the Midwest today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are expected west of the Appalachians from this system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}